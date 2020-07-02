Big Brother Star’s Brother Shot In London

U.K police has identified a man who died in a shooting in West London as Alexander Kareem, a younger brother of ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi.

Kareem, 20, was gunned down while walking home from a convenience store close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London, in the wee hours of Monday, according to media reports.

An hour later, he was pronounced dead, due to injuries to his chest and abdomen.

BBC quoted a woman who lives close to where the shooting took place as saying it was a “traumatic experience” for it to happen so close to home.

“I was asleep when she heard a noise and looked outside to see a man on the ground being helped,” she said.

Kareem’s death had left his family, friends and neighbours mourning for his abrupt exit as he “was friends with everybody.”

His mourners are demanding the arrest of those involved in the killing.

The police are appealing for information about a white Range Rover driven by his killers which was found burned out three miles away in Ealing but they said no arrests had been made yet.