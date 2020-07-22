Bill Gates Donates $1 Million To The Fight Against #COVID19 In Nigeria

Nigeria has received an additional one million dollars to help the country to address challenges posed by the pandemic.
This was disclosed by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), which manages the basket fund, in a statement, on Tuesday, in Abuja.
The UN finance support platform was tagged: “One UN COVID-19 Response Basket Fund”
According to Mohamed Yahya, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, the additional fund was to aid Nigeria, as it witnessed a rapid rise in the number of confirmed cases.
The statement quoted Yahya as saying the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated one million dollars in support of the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime in addressing the challenges of the pandemic on July 14, 2020.
The UNDP resident representative said the UN welcomed the contribution of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as it aimed to support the country’s response in the management of the crisis and the realities of post-crisis.
“As a recognised COVID-19 Response Financing and Investment Platform, this facility provides us a timely opportunity to stand with Nigeria and channel financial contributions toward the COVID-19 multi-sectoral response.
“Working as one UN enables us to minimise the risk of duplication of efforts and ensures efficient mobilisation and rapid deployment of resources,” Yahya said.
“The unfolding COVID-19 situation in Nigeria called for solidarity and coordinated support to the government to the response plan of the country.
“Through the Basket Fund, the UN aims to ensure policy coherence, programmatic alignment, harmonisation, and coordination of support to the Government of Nigeria during the time of crisis,’’ he added.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday night, confirmed 576 new cases of the virus and 4 deaths in the country.
Till date, 37801 cases have been confirmed, 15677 cases have been discharged and 805 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 576 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (88), Kwara (87), FCT (82), Plateau (62), Ondo (39), Enugu (28), Oyo (26), Taraba (24), Kaduna (20), Ebonyi (20), Edo (17), Cross River (16), Kano (14), Rivers (11), Ogun (10), Delta (9), Nasarawa (8), Osun (8), Katsina (3), Imo (2), Kebbi (1), and Borno (1).