Bill Gates, Elon Musk Are Illuminati Agents — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has once again taken to his twitter handle, @realFFK, to continue the spread of his conspiracy theory about the coming of a new world order.

Fani-Kayode, while reiterating his past claim of a connection between the Coronavirus pandemic, the launch of 5G network and the coming of a new world order, referred to Microsoft founder, Bill Gates and South African-born industrialist and technology entrepreneur, Elon Musk as disciples of Satan.

He tweeted:

“If people knew what was unfolding & what satan & his Illuminati agents, his disciples like @elonmusk & @BillGates & the proponents of the New World Order have in mind & are doing with 5G, coronavirus & the coming Anti-coronavirus vaccines, every Christian & Muslim would join forces & PRAY!

“…They have gone far and by 2030 the world will be a very different place. Only the constant invocation of the name and power of the Living God can contain and stop them.”

See tweet:

Fani-Kayode’s claim is coming on the heels of a conspiracy theory by an unknown group that a research institute funded by a foundation owned by Bill and his wife, Melinda own a patent on the Coronavirus and hope to profit from a future vaccine. New facts had, however, dismissed the claim.

It would be recalled that in a previous article titled “COVID-19 and the mark of the beast,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain claimed that the Coronavirus was a part of an unholy evil agenda by Satanic groups to begin the rise of the anti-Christ, with China being used as the launching pad for the impending destruction.

As it stands, Fani-Kayode isn’t the only one spewing conspiracy theories as popular Man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman tows the same direction when he openly declared on Tuesday that a plot to instil a new world order was in progress following recent happenings.

Since its outbreak in December of 2019, the Coronavirus has infected over 800,000 people around the world, with more than 40,000 deaths. In Nigeria, data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) suggests that there are currently 184 confirmed cases with the unfortunate death of two persons.