Bill To Allow Independent Candidacy In Elections Passes Second Reading At House Of Reps

A Bill for an act to alter The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and allow Nigerians run as independent candidates in elections has passed a second reading at the House of Reps.
Seven bills in total passed second reading at the House of Reps.
Seven Bills have passed second reading the the green chamber like— House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) May 12, 2020
A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow for Independent Candidacy to any Elective Office in Nigeria. #HousePlenary pic.twitter.com/DLkBBHUzVq
If the Bill is signed, it means Nigerians will not need to be registered members of a political party to get elected and can run as independent candidates.
The Bill has been referred to the House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee for review.
The House of Reps has adjourned plenary till Tuesday, May 19th.