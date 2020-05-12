0 comments

Bill To Allow Independent Candidacy In Elections Passes Second Reading At House Of Reps

May 12, 2020
 

A Bill for an act to alter The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and allow Nigerians run as independent candidates in elections has passed a second reading at the House of Reps.

Seven bills in total passed second reading at the House of Reps.

If the Bill is signed, it means Nigerians will not need to be registered members of a political party to get elected and can run as independent candidates.

The Bill has been referred to the House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee for review.

The House of Reps has adjourned plenary till Tuesday, May 19th.

