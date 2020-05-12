Bill To Allow Independent Candidacy In Elections Passes Second Reading At House Of Reps

A Bill for an act to alter The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and allow Nigerians run as independent candidates in elections has passed a second reading at the House of Reps.

Seven bills in total passed second reading at the House of Reps.

A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow for Independent Candidacy to any Elective Office in Nigeria. #HousePlenary pic.twitter.com/DLkBBHUzVq — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) May 12, 2020

If the Bill is signed, it means Nigerians will not need to be registered members of a political party to get elected and can run as independent candidates.

The Bill has been referred to the House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee for review.

The House of Reps has adjourned plenary till Tuesday, May 19th.