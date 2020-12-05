Billionaire Businessman Harry Akande Dies At 77

By Seun Adeuyi

Billionaire businessman Harry Ayoade Akande is dead. He was 77-year-old.

Akande died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness, according to a statement signed by his son, Olumide on behalf on behalf of the family.

Read full statement below:

“Chief Harry Ayoade Akande, Agba Oye of Ibadanland (March 3, 1943-December 5, 2020)

“In the early hours of Saturday December 5, 2020, our patriarch Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness.

“Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents.

“But by far his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.

“His passing is a huge shock to his immediate & extended family, friends & associates. We are all grappling to make some sense of it.

“As we seek the repose of his gentle soul, we ask you to in turn to uphold us in your prayers while we pass through this very turbulent period of our lives occasioned by the loss of someone as dear as him.”