Billionaire Inventor Releases Document That Details Anti-Malaria Prescription Chloroquine As Treatment For Covid_19

Billionaire Inventor and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk yesterday released a study that detailed anti-malaria prescription chloroquine as treatment for Covid_19.

Musk took to his Twitter handle, @elonmusk, to share a study published on the effectiveness of chloroquine as a “coronavirus treatment”.

At the time of writing, the tweet sparked a frenzy of comments and retweets with more than 36,400 people liking the message.

“Maybe worth considering chloroquine for C19,” Musk said.

Maybe worth considering chloroquine for C19 https://t.co/LEYob7Jofr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2020

Also, the tweet included a link to the study, penned by Dr Thomas R. Broker from the Stanford University School of Medicine and colleagues.

The study, which was published on March 13, 2020 examines guidelines issued by China and South Korea on the effectiveness of chloroquine as an antiviral remedy.

Medical experts define chloroquine as a medicine used in preventing and treating malaria in those parts of the world where the mosquito-carried disease is a danger to life. The drug has been in use around the globe since 1945.

Summary of the study reads: “Recent guidelines from South Korea and China report that chloroquine is an effective antiviral therapeutic treatment against Coronavirus Disease 2019.

“Use of chloroquine (tablets) is showing favourable outcomes in humans infected with Coronavirus including faster time to recovery and shorter hospital stay.

“US CDC research shows that chloroquine also has strong potential as a prophylactic (preventative) measure against coronavirus in the lab, while we wait for a vaccine to be developed.

“Chloroquine is an inexpensive, globally available drug that has been in widespread human use since 1945 against malaria, autoimmune and various other conditions.”

There is, however, no known cure for the coronavirus that has proven effective as of yet.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus family, dubbed SARS-CoV-2.

The virus first appeared in China last November when a person contracted the pathogen from an unknown source.

The Chinese government has prioritised in early February the production of “the active pharmaceutical ingredients chloroquine phosphate”, according to the study shared by Musk.

The study, however noted serious side effects to the use of chloroquine as a treatment.

“One often cited side effect is chloroquine retinopathy, which can result in permanent vision loss after high cumulative doses of chloroquine.

“However, retinal damage is extremely rare in patients with a total dosage under 400g (dosage level only reached after years of treatment).”

The study also noted treating COVID-19 carries the risk of inducing a viral mutation that “can either be beneficial or harmful to humans,” the study reads.