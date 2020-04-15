Billionaire Keneibi Okoko Dies Of Liposuction Surgery Complications

A Bayelsa billionaire and a Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the 2019 gubernatorial election, Kenebi Okoko, is dead.
He was a well-known philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KDI Group, a multi-sector service oriented firm.
BreakingTimes gathered that Okoko died in a Lagos hospital due to complications from a surgery he recently underwent. He was 42 years old.
A twitter user, @Tweetestboi_ph, posted the late Okoko’s picture with the caption:
“It’s been confirmed, Millionaire Keneibi okoko is no more. Died from complications of a liposuction surgery that went wrong. May his soul Rip.”