Billionaire Keneibi Okoko Dies Of Liposuction Surgery Complications

A Bayelsa billionaire and a Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the 2019 gubernatorial election, Kenebi Okoko, is dead.

He was a well-known philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KDI Group, a multi-sector service oriented firm.

BreakingTimes gathered that Okoko died in a Lagos hospital due to complications from a surgery he recently underwent. He was 42 years old.

A twitter user, @Tweetestboi_ph, posted the late Okoko’s picture with the caption:

“It’s been confirmed, Millionaire Keneibi okoko is no more. Died from complications of a liposuction surgery that went wrong. May his soul Rip.”

