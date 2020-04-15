0 comments

Billionaire Keneibi Okoko Dies Of Liposuction Surgery Complications

by on April 15, 2020
 

A Bayelsa billionaire and a Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the 2019 gubernatorial election, Kenebi Okoko, is dead.

He was a well-known philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KDI Group, a multi-sector service oriented firm.

BreakingTimes gathered that Okoko died in a Lagos hospital due to complications from a surgery he recently underwent. He was 42 years old.

A twitter user, @Tweetestboi_ph, posted the late Okoko’s picture with the caption:

“It’s been confirmed, Millionaire Keneibi okoko is no more. Died from complications of a liposuction surgery that went wrong. May his soul Rip.”

READ  3 Patients In Delta Who Exhibited Symptoms Of #COVID19 Have Tested Negative — Okowa
Health, News

BillionaireKeneibi okoko

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 