Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham visits Manchester United

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has been at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to sign the 16-year-old this summer, Sky Sports News can confirm.

United have been monitoring the teenager’s progress with the Blues for some time and are keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

Bellingham was accompanied by his parents and the visit comes in the wake of Sunday’s Manchester derby which featured the club’s newest recruits Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in Solskjaer’s side’s 2-0 win.

Birmingham have given academy graduate Bellingham permission to meet with interested clubs, with United hoping Monday’s discussions will put them ahead of a chasing pack, which includes Borussia Dortmund, in the race for the midfielder’s signature.

United made a bid in excess of £30m for the box-to-box midfielder during the January transfer window.

The Championship club are not commenting on Bellingham’s visit to United’s training ground.

The Stourbridge-born youngster made his England U15 debut aged just 13 and is being hailed as one of the most exciting emerging talents in Europe.

Bellingham became Birmingham’s youngest-ever player in August 2019 and has scored four goals, and made three assists in 32 Championship appearances this term.

In January, Blues head coach Pep Clotet admitted he was uncertain if Bellingham would stay at the club, amid interest from United.

[Source: Sky sports]