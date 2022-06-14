BISE Sahiwal Holds a ceremony on Khalid Mehmood Bhatti Retirement

Sahiwal ( www.bisesahiwal.edu.pk – Spokesman )

A special function was held at Sahiwal Board Chairman’s Office. Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq paid tributes to Khalid Mehmood Bhatti, Assistant of Matriculation Branch on the occasion of his retirement for his valuable services and presented flowers to him.

Controller Examinations Rana Naveed Azmat and Matric Branch staff also attended the function.

In his address, Chairman Board Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq lauded the successful conduct of annual matriculation examinations and the performance of all the staff of the matriculation branch in resolving the issues related to examinations to the students.

Chairman Board termed the services of Khalid Mehmood Bhatti in the board as a beacon for others.

Controller Examinations Rana Naveed Azmat said that under the leadership of Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, the Board employees are performing their duties diligently and diligently as evidenced by the successful conduct of annual matriculation examinations.

In the same spirit, preparations are underway for the annual Intermediate examinations, which will begin on June 18.

