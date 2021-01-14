Bishop Kukah Must Not Be Harmed – CAN

By Adejumo Enock

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned those threatening Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese to stop their unlawful actions.

BreakingTimes earlier reported that the Muslim Solidarity Forum called on Bishop Kukah to apologise to Muslim faithful over his Christmas message or vacate the state.

In a statement issued by CAN General Secretary Barrister Joseph Bade Daramola on Thursday, the Christian Body asked security agencies to ensure the safety of Bishop Kukah.

The statement in part reads, “We have been watching the unfolding scenario since Bishop Kukah spoke his mind on the State of the Nation in his Christmas homily and how some groups of people have been threatening him with ﬁre and brimstone while all relevant security agencies are pretending as if nothing unusual is happening”.

“We wonder if those threatening the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto are above the law or if they are sacred cows in the country”.

“We have studied the whole Christmas message of Dr. Kukah and we are yet to see any incitement against Islam or non- Christians. We see nothing wrong in his message to the nation that has been under the siege of terrorists, herdsmen killers, bandits, and kidnappers as if there was no government in place”.

CAN in its statement said, “We see nothing wrong in telling a government whose lopsided appointments are against Christians the whole truth. If criticism against a Muslim President today, is an incitement to violence against Islam, it then means those who were criticising the duo of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan when they were in power were actually attacking Christianity”.

“When has it become an offence to speak the truth to power? When has it become a crime to criticise a government in the country?”.

“When did the lawful fundamental of human rights suspend in the country?”.

Also, the Christian Body added, “When did some sections of the Constitution suspend without the awareness of the public?

“When did the Police and the Directorate of the State Security Services lose their power to miscreants and lawless people who are making a boast of their lawlessness without a challenge?”.

“We wonder if those Muslim groups who are threatening to deal with Kukah got equal response from their Christian counterparts, are we not setting up the country on ﬁre?”.

Can further added that threatening Bishop Kukah to leave Sokoto state is a global threat to Christianity.

“In this same country, we have a Catholic Bishop whose name is synonymous with President Muhammadu Buhari yet the Catholic Church has not deemed it ﬁt to sanction him because Freedom of Speech and Association is not only a constitutional matter but godly”.

Continuing, “As far as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is concerned, what he said in his Christmas Homily was still within the ambiance of the law.

“It is high time those hiding under religious sentiments to promote violence and crises stopped doing so if we want this country to progress.

“We have had enough of bloodshed in the country and we call on the security agencies to rise up to their constitutional responsibilities. Nothing must happen to Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah”. The statement reads.