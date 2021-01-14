Bishop Kukah Said Nothing Wrong, He will “Not” Apologise – FFK

By Adejumo Enock

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto Diocese has nothing to apologise for since he did not attack Islam

It could be recalled that Bishop Kukah in his Christmas Message said there could have been a coup if a non-northern Muslim president did a fraction of what Buhari has done.

His statements has sparked several reactions from different groups and forums as Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and others had also criticized the Bishop for his Christmas message

The Former Minister in a series tweet on Wednesday said the Bishop did not say anything wrong and will not apologise.

He warned those telling the Bishop to apologise or leave Sokoto to mind there utterances and keep the peace.

FFK said, “Bishop Hassan Kukah did not attack Islam & has nothing to apologise about”.

“He has always sought for religious tolerance & peaceful co-existence between Christians & Muslims”.

He added that, “Those that demand that he “must apologise” or “leave Sokoto” must mind their utterances & keep the peace”.

Furthermore, He said, “If anyone can provide me with a video of Kukah calling for violence against Muslims or inciting people against Islam I will give him one million naira”.

