Bishop Obinim sells coronavirus anointing oil to his members for 13,000 Naira

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Ministries, has launched an anointing oil to safeguard members from the deadly coronavirus.

The religious leader who is popularly known as Angel Obinim launched the oil on Sunday, March 1. He said the coronavirus pandemic gives him sleepless nights as he fears that it may find it’s way to Ghana, so he decided to come up with an oil to protect people from getting infected.

The anointing oil is said to cost Ghc 200. He is quoted as saying that his anointing oil is vetted and approved by the Heaven’s Division of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).