Bishop Oyedepo denied US Visa

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo was denied visa by the Lagos office of the United States Embassy on Thursday January 30.

Why Bishop Oyedepo was denied a US visa by the embassy wasn’t made clear but he was given the standard default explanation of not being qualified for visa renewal and was urged to try again.

But ace comedian Bovi who was denied US visa few weeks ago, was lucky with the embassy this time, as he was issued the visa. However his wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma was not as lucky as she was denied the travelling document.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the Pastor and businessman created a scene at the facility as he insisted that he has not violated any rules or committed any crime to have warranted being denied a renewal of his visa.

When Oyedepo asked his bodyguards to get his phones so he can make some calls, he was reportedly told he can’t make calls within the precincts of the visa-issuing section of the embassy.

Though Bishop Oyedepo is yet to publicly comment on the incident, ThisDay reported that he told the Embassy’s authorities that he has been traveling to the United States since the 1980s.

The report is coming days after Breaking Times reported that President Donald Trump confirmed his intention of imposing a travel ban on seven countries including Nigeria.