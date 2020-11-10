Bishsop Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel Celebrates Opening 10,000 New Branches In 1 Year

COVID-19 pandemic may have been a nightmare for businesses, but it has been a blessing to Pastor David Oyedepo-led Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel as it grew to over 10,000 branches nationwide.

Bishop David Abioye, the deputy to the church’s overseer, in an Instagram post said the church celebrated establishing 10,000 new branches in one year.

The ministry’s theme of the year, “Breaking Limits”, was placed at the upper left side of the flyer. Many members of the commission took to the comment section to celebrate the new victory.

