Bitcoin Rises Above $60,000 For First Time

On Saturday, Bitcoin briefly passed $60,000 for the first time, as the world’s most popular virtual currency continued its record-breaking run.

According to data provider CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $60,012 at 1149 GMT before dipping back down below the $60,000 mark.

Meanwhile, last month, the total value of all bitcoin topped $1.0 trillion, capping a spectacular record-breaking week for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin zoomed to its latest all-time pinnacle at $55.155 after a string of corporate giants embraced the digital unit.

CoinMarketCap started that with more than 18.6 million bitcoins created since the digital currency was launched in 2009, the entire market is now worth $1.015 trillion.

AFP quoted AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam to have said, “This is certainly big news for the industry and this would not have been possible without the involvement of smart money.

“The reason that one trillion dollar market cap is significant because not many believed that bitcoin can achieve this. Now, we have a real number which is massive in size and we are going to get more investors joining this rally.”

Bitcoin has set a blistering record pace, a week after Tesla revealed it had invested $1.5 billion in the unit.