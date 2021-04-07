BIZARRE |Baby Born With 3 Male Reproductive Parts

A three month Iraqi baby boy has been born with three penises, in what doctors say is a record of the first case of the rare anomaly.

The parents sought medical attention after noticing the child had a swollen scrotum and “skin projections”.

After an examination, the “skin projections” were found to be two extra penises, doctors say in a study published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.

The second penis was about 2cm in length and was attached to the root of the first penis.

The third penis was about 1cm in length and was below the scrotum.

Both extra penises were attached to the original penis but did not have urethras.

Following the diagnosis of Triphallia – three penises – doctors removed the extra penises during surgery.

The boy recovered with no adverse effects.

No other anomalies were found in his other organs.