BlackLivesMatter: African Football Stars Join The Movement

African football stars have shown their support in the struggle for the #blacklivesmatter movement following the recent killing of African American citizens — George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Brianna Taylor, amongst others — by the American police force.
Famous African stars including Didier Drogba, Thomas Partey, Moussa Djenepo, John Obi Mikel and Saido Berahino expressed their anger and disappointment at the callous treatment of African Americans. This is coming after the recent death of George Floyd who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and forty five seconds.
Floyd’s death sparked outrage in the United States of America and all over the world.
Dortmund stars Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi wore shirts inscribed with ‘justice for George Floyd’. To show support and solidarity for the fight for justice and racial equality.
Jadon Sancho had this message on his social media;
‘First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼’
Several celebrities also posted black squares on their social media pages in solidarity for the #blackouttuesday and the #blacklivesmatter movement.
Pop sensation Rihanna also said:
‘we ain’t buying s**t!!! and we ain’t selling s**t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! @FentyOfficial @fentybeauty @SavageXFenty 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 ‘
https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/1267700301064138754?s=19