BlackLivesMatter: Portland Mayor Says Trump Is Responsible For The Hate Created In America

The Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler has chided President of United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, by saying he is culpable of the much perpetrated hate in the country, following shooting during protests that left a person dead.

The criticism from Mayor Wheeler came after Protesters of Black Lives Matter clashed with Trump’s Protesters and resulted to death of one person.

According to him, “the question now should be why is it the first in American history that the country is witnessing this kind of social unrest, why?

Wheeler explained that Trump is the cause of all the hate in America. There is every reason to believe so.

“The President first do not mention the names of black victims killed by the police, and it is same Trump that came out saying that White supremacists are good people. He added also that his actions so far has created hate and violence in the country.

Mayor Wheeler who revealed that the pandemonium in America was caused by killing of George Floyd by police officials, aggravated further with the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The mayor condemned the so far exploits of the President, saying we have endured your hate for blacks, attack on journalists, attacks on immigrants, address of Mexicans as rapists, as well as attack on Democratic mayors.

He further urged President Trump to as the number one leader of the Nation, to take charge by addressing the social unrest in the society as soon as possible.