BlackLivesMatter: Tear Gas, Molotov Cocktails Used, As Portland Police Declares Protest A ‘Riot’

Portland is still under siege and unrest as protesters continues taking to the streets over the killing of George Floyd by the police.

As the pandemonium in Portland continues over 100 days of ceaseless protests by agitators of Black Lives Movement, the police however, arrested dozens of persons on Saturday.

The police deployed the use of tear gas on the protesters, declared the rally a riot after Molotov cocktails were thrown at them and they responded in kind, using tear gas to clear the crowd.

“They confirmed that at least one person sustained injury from effect of the fire bomb.

“We chased and apprehended dozens agitators of black lives matter around the city”, they added.

Meanwhile one of the protesters identified as Jay stressed that the police were trying to prevent them from marching even as it is now day 100 for Black Lives Matter protesters since George Floyd’s murder.

“We have every right to protest, it is our constitutional right to do so.

The police further said that they have announced that people should leave the city, as the rally has turned into a riot.