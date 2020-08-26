BlackLivesMatter: Two Killed, As Protesters Clash With Security Operatives In Wisconsin

A confrontation between protesters and armed operatives in Wisconsin, following police shooting of an African-American, Jacob Blake, has left two dead and another injured.

The Police confirmed the incident by saying three persons were shot by armed operatives that were guarding a gas station.

The pandemonium witnessed in the city came about after police operatives in Wisconsin shot an unarmed man, Jacob Blake, on Sunday.

The shooting has angered the public, especially African-Americans, who took to the streets to make known their grievances, and the act has on several occasions ended in more shedding of blood.

Meanwhile Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers responding to the crisis in the City, he said he will send additional National Guard to calm the situation down.

The Governor, immediately the protest began, sent National guards to compliment efforts of local police in Wisconsin. The guards used tear gas, and rubber bullets to try control the protesters that destroyed parked cars and properties with stick.

The protests in Wisconsin has however proliferated to other cities like Oregon, Minneapolis, Portland and Minnesota.