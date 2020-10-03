“Blame The Russian Federation For My Death” – Journalist Who Set Herself On Fire Says

The founder and Editor of a local news site, Koza Press, Irina Slavina blamed the government right before setting self on fire and dying in the process.

The victim carried out the act in front of a Police headquarters in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, a day after her home was searched by investigators.

Before her death, she posted on Facebook saying “I ask you to blame the Russian Federation for my death”.

Meanwhile, the local branch of the Investigative Committee, disclosed via a statement that it is absurd, the allegations that the search done in her apartment has direct link to her death.

They explained the search conducted was done as part of probe into a criminal case in which the deceased was considered a witness in.

Slavina before her death, posted on Facebook that special police operatives conducted search on her apartment, looking for leaflets, brochures, accounts from an opposition organization, Open Russia financed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Mikhail was said to have fled to Russia after spending a decade in prison.

According to a compilation by Justice for Journalists, an advocacy group, they said Slavina’s death was caused by threats received by journalists who write subjects deemed objectionable by the Kremlin.

Slavina before her home was searched, was continuously pressured by local authorities; fined numerous times for taking part in opposition demonstrations.