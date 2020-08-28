Blasphemy: I Will Not Waste Time To Sign Death Warrant — Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, yesterday, expressed his readiness to sign the death sentence judgment on an alleged blasphemy.

22-year-old Aminu Yahaya Sharif was recently sentenced to death by a Judge of Kano Upper Shari’ah Court.

According to the Judge, Aliyu Kani, his judgment was based on Section 382 (b) of Kano Shari’ah Penal Code of 2000.

Governor Ganduje made the statement while speaking at a special meeting held at Government House, Kano.

The Governor said, “What happened is so important to the state and to the security of the state and the nation in general. What the Court did is absolutely right. And we support it completely. Such kind of irresponsible act, if not because of the state power, nobody could know what would happen in the future.

“The man, who did that, confessed to being a follower of a particular Islamic Sect. But the adherents of that Sect rejected him right away. So, we need to understand the importance of this judgment.”

He said that the state government has accepted the death sentence verdict and the rule of law surrounding the case.

Ganduje said, “I will not waste time in signing the warrant for the execution of the man, who blasphemed our Holy Prophet of Islam.”

His announcement was in the presence of the Commissioner of Police, Director State Security Service, representative of Christian Association of Nigeria, Eze Ndigbo in Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe; and representatives of Nigerian Bar Association among others.