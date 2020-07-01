Bleaching The Skin Can Affect A Woman’s Ability To Get Pregnant — Aproko Doctor

Women have been urged not to bleach their skins, as it can affect their ability to get pregnant.

Nonso Bobby Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor on social media platforms, gave the advice via his Twitter handle, on Wednesday morning.

According to him, some bleaching creams contain high amounts of steriods that can affect hormones responsible for getting pregnant by causing imbalance.

“Be careful what you put on your skin,” he said.

As a woman, if you choose to bleach your facial or body hair during pregnancy, follow these safety steps:

Read the manufacturer’s instructions on the packet carefully before applying the bleach.

Don’t use the bleach on swollen or broken skin.

Always do a patch test on a small area before you use the bleach, even if you used the product before you were pregnant. Your skin can become more sensitive during pregnancy and the bleach may irritate your skin. Stop using it immediately if you have any kind of reaction to it.

Make sure the room is well aired. Hair bleach can have a strong smell that you may find unpleasant, particularly if you’re feeling queasy.

Don’t keep the product on your skin any longer than is necessary. Leave it on for the minimum time suggested on the instructions.