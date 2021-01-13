Bobi Wine Alleges Complete Shut Down Of Internet Services By Ugandan Govt

By Onwuka Gerald

The diaspora leader of National Unity Platform (NUP), presidential candidate and opposition frontrunner, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, has alleged on Wednesday that the Ugandan government is about ordering complete shut down of internet services in the country.

The self acclaimed Ghetto President made the disclosure via his official twitter handle, @HEBobiwine.

He alleged that he just got information that the Ugandan authorities wants to order for complete shut down of the internet, saying further that the world is watching their actions.

See Tweet below:

Information coming in is that the regime in Uganda is going to order for a complete shut down of the internet in a short while. No matter what they do, the world is watching. — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 13, 2021