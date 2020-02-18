Bobrisky Cries Out After His Driver Allegedly Absconded With His Car and N596,000

Bobrisky has cried out on social media after his driver allegedly absconded with his Mercedes Benz and N600k.

The cross-dresser who recounted forgiving his driver on several occassions after being caught red-handed stealing from him, said he absconded with the car which he instructed him to take in for repair.

Bobrisky further disclosed that his driver whose phone lines have been switched off since he left his house with the car, has been reported to the police.

He wrote; Dis dude was my former driver…. He has stolen from me severally but he always beg and I do let it slide. At some point I sent him away just to avoid stress for myself. Last months he called me to beg again that he want to come back and work that he has change. He said his boss sent him away where he was working at d moment and he is so broke that he doesn’t have money to feed. Because my heart is so clean towards human I allow him come back again .

Now he has stolen from me again. Dis time is even worst . I gave him my Benz cla 300 to drop at Benz office in IKATE lekki to fix a sound am hearing on d right leg on 9th of February 2020. When he was going I gave him 200,000 to hold Incase there is anything we are changing in d car and d workshop fee since I was traveling.

That very day I was traveling I sent 396,000 to his account to replace some stuffs in my house too. Up till now I didn’t see my car, or money. He has been running everywhere. Pls have I done bad helping stupid people like dis? Have reported him to d police thou so he should keep running. All his phones are switch off 0816 423 1283. 0705 965 5174.