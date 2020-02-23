Bode George says insecurity concerns him more than 2023 presidential poll

Ex-Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, has said he is more concerned about the security problems in the country than contesting the 2023 presidential election.

George had told PUNCH that he was interested in contesting the 2023 presidential poll against ex-Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The retired military officer however said he had not abandoned his presidential ambition.

George said, “People are trying to push (me), saying, if it’s coming to the South-West, they will give me support. For me, it’s still about three years from now.

“When people make such overtures to you, you don’t just brush them off. But there are many hurdles to cross before we get there.

“Look at the state of the country now. The country is destabilised. It is shifting. The platforms are very unstable and it is not a matter of one party versus another party now. It’s a national disaster and it calls for us to put all our hands to stabilise our nation.”

George praised the Operation Amotekun initiative of South-West governors, saying it would help tackle insecurity in the region.

The ex-Ondo State military governor said, “If you travel from A to B now, you will keep looking behind you and thinking you may be kidnapped or somebody is going to hit you.

“That’s a state of hopelessness and helplessness. And the number of police we have can’t cope – 245,000 versus more than 200 million people. That’s absolutely inadequate.

“That makes Amotekun more essential is community policing, at least, so that people can sleep well at night. Those are the issues that bother me now, rather than presidential elections.”