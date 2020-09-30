Bode George Should Leave The Political Scene For Younger Ones-Fayose



Former governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has said Bode George a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain in Lagos State should leave the political scene for younger ones who will bring fresh ideas to help advance politics in the state.

He advised George who was a one time National Vice-chairman in the southwest zone of the PDP to rather be a father figure for the younger ones in the party instead of dragging positions with them.

Fayose disclosed this in a statement signed by his Spokesman Lere Olayinka on Wednesday.

According to the statement Fayose said this during the inauguration of the PDP Campaign Committee for the Lagos East senatorial bye-election in Lagos.

He said, “Lagos is ripe for PDP to take, and we will take the State if we work hard and put our house in order. This senate election is for PDP to take if we are ready to take it.

“You have done it before by producing House of Reps members and you can do it again by producing a senator. Before PDP can win any election in this Lagos, the party must first separate wheat from chaffs.

“It’s high time Bode George go and retire. Let him be a support stand for the younger ones in the party. I am about 60 years of age, I have grown above fighting for minister that it will get to a point and someone will say he is sacking me.

“I will never be such minister not to talk of contesting any post with younger ones in the party. It is time for young people in the party to tell elderly ones to take the back seat. I’m not against the elders, but I want them to know when to take the back seat.

“If they don’t, the young ones will force them. All those stories of how we formed this party in 1998 – eight of us sat in my sitting room to form the party, is no longer important because the young too must be allowed to grow.

“At this level, if you see any elder contesting chairman with the younger ones, you must know that such fellow needs to be retired. I am Ayodele Fayose, you can quote me anywhere. I said, you must retire Bode George if you want progress in the PDP in Lagos.

“You must stand firm and fight for your right. As an elder, he is supposed to stay at home and be giving blessing to his children aspiring to grow not to be contending positions with them”.

Fayose also solicited tor support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Democratic Party in the forthcoming Senatorial bye-election for Lagos East.