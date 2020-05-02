0 comments

Bodies Of Missing/Kidnapped UNIPORT Students Found – Suspect Confesses To Police

The bodies of 3 University of Port Harcourt students who were declared missing last month have been found.

The location of where their bodies were dumped was revealed by the suspect, Friday Akpan after confessing to Police.

Twitter user @daminaboEric posted videos and pictures of the suspect confessing how he murdered the students.

Adoki Joy, a 400 Level student of UNIPORT who was declared missing last month was part of the bodies recovered by the suspect.

The other students who were found have been identified as Fortune Obemba and Nelson Nwafor.

Joseph Mukan, The Commissioner of Police has vowed that the suspects will face justice.

