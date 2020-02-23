Body backs Kaduna govt decision to appeal release of 91 Shiite members

A centre has commended the decision of the Kaduna state government to appeal the release of 91 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) as ordered by a Federal High Court.

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) said the recent judgement of the court on the detention of the Shiite members after an alleged attempt on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai in 2015 and killing a soldier in the process is the most shocking and a travesty of justice.

The executive director of SHAC, Joyce Ugwu, in a statement, said the order for the release of the Shiites is a dangerous precedent which would give IMN the nerve to perpetuate further nefarious activities.

Ugwu said the order of the court will also encourage other militant groups and non-state actors to tow the same path. She urged the Kaduna state government not to relent towards ensuring that this anomaly is reversed by a higher and competent court of jurisdiction.

Ugwu said the order for the release of the detainees would be best described as a mockery of all that the judicial institution in Nigeria represents. Ugwu said: “The discharge and acquittal of the IMN members that brazenly engaged in violent acts that led to the death of a soldier is an indication that the IMN might have spread its tentacles to the judicial arm of government with the active support of the Iranian authorities.”