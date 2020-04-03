BOKO HARAM: Abubakar Shekau Threatens Chadian President In Audio Message

Boko Haram’s elusive leader Abubakar Shekau said in a 5-minute audio message in Hausa language, on Tuesday, that his followers should not flee from Chad, while threatening President Idriss Deny Itno. He also made a joke of ‘Op Wrath of Bohoma’

The Audio was shared by Private Military Contractor, Edward, via his Twitter handle.

Listen to the Audio below:

Audio: #BokoHaram terror leader Aboubackar Shekau Tuesday released a 5 min audio in Hausa language admonishing his followers not to flee from the tchadiennes while threatening president Idriss Dèby Itno and made a joke of 'Op Wrath of Bohoma' pic.twitter.com/7e4VNRqm3Q — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) April 2, 2020

Recall that chadian soldiers suffered high casualty last week. At least 92 soldiers were killed in the deadliest-ever attack by the Boko Haram armed group on the country’s military forces, Aljazeera quoted President Idriss as saying on Tuesday.

“We lost 92 of our soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers,” the president said of the attack overnight on Sunday in Boma.

“It’s the first time we have lost so many men,” he added, after visiting the site of the incident in Lac province, which borders Niger and Nigeria.

The attack on soldiers on the Boma peninsula lasted at least seven hours and reinforcements sent to help out were also hit, one soldier told AFP news agency.

He said 24 army vehicles were destroyed, including armoured vehicles and Boko Haram carried off weapons stolen from the military in speedboats.

“The enemy has hit at our defences hard in this zone,” a senior officer said.

The attack is part of an expanding armed campaign in the vast, marshy Lake Chad area, where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge.