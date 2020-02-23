Boko Haram: Atiku reacts to Adamawa attack

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the recent attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Garkida, Adamawa State.

Reports gathered that Boko Haram, on Friday, attacked Garkida, a town in Gombi, a local government area in North of Adamawa State.

The insurgents killed people and destroyed properties.

Recall the Boko Haram terrorists days ago attacked Auno in Maiduguri, Borno State with about 30 people dead.

Reacting, Atiku took to his Twitter page consoling those affected, even as he condemned the attack.

He described the attacks by the terrorists as ‘unbecoming and cowardly act.’

Atiku wrote: “The attack by Boko Haram against lives and properties of innocent Nigerians is unbecoming.

“My prayers are with the people of Garkida in my home state of Adamawa over the cowardly attack that happened over the weekend.

“May God give the affected families fortitude to bear the loss.”