FLASH | Boko Haram Attacks Kanamma In Yobe, Residents Flee

Boko Haram has launched an attack on the small desert town of Kanamma, the headquarters of Yunusari Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State, forcing residents to flee their town with many sleeping overnight in the bushes.

The group was said to have attacked the town in ten gun trucks at about 6.30pm yesterday, making the residents flee into bushes and near by villages for safety.

The number of casualties and the level of destruction from the attack could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, Police Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command, who confirmed the attack to newsmen said the insurgents attacked Kanamma but the details were not available.

“Yes, there was a Boko Haram Insurgents attack on Kanamma. Unfortunately, we have lost contact with our people there due to the absence of mobile network in the area. We will update you when we reach out to them,” he was quoted as saying on phone.

Speaking anonymously to journalists, a community leader lamented that the people of the town have had to run into the bush for safety.