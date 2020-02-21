0 comments

Boko Haram attacks Yobe community

by on February 21, 2020
 

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked motorists near Lantaiwa, a community located 70 kilometers north from Damaturu the Yobe state capital. According to reports, the sect members stormed the community, shooting sporadically.

The Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh, who confirmed the attack, said operatives of the army have been mobilized to the area.

This attack comes few days after the sect members destroyed two telecommunication masts in Babbangida the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Council of the State in order to stop the locals from sharing information with the security personnel.

The number of casualties from the attack is yet unknown.

READ  DEAD OR ALIVE? | Obua: Nigerians Demand Proof of Life from DSS
Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 