Boko Haram attacks Yobe community

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked motorists near Lantaiwa, a community located 70 kilometers north from Damaturu the Yobe state capital. According to reports, the sect members stormed the community, shooting sporadically.

The Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh, who confirmed the attack, said operatives of the army have been mobilized to the area.

This attack comes few days after the sect members destroyed two telecommunication masts in Babbangida the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Council of the State in order to stop the locals from sharing information with the security personnel.

The number of casualties from the attack is yet unknown.