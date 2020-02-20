Boko Haram: Borno govt declares Monday for fasting, prayers

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has declared Monday, February 24 for statewide fasting and prayers to salvage the state and the country against Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum made the declaration in a six-minute broadcast to people of the State, saying after enumerating ongoing collaboration with the military, and deployment of thousands of volunteers in the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes; the call for prayers was a strange but necessary decision based on popular wish of Borno people.

“Even though this decision is based on the popular demand of our people, some observers may rightly argue that it is a strange call. But then, Borno has been befallen with a strange evil since 2009, and strange ailments require strange approaches.

“His eminence, the Shehu of Borno has assured me of his call on imams of all mosques across the 27 Local Government Areas to recite the Qunut throughout the five congregational prayers on Monday. Leaders of the Christian community have also assured me of special prayer sessions in churches,” the Governor said.