Boko Haram Cannot Strike Without You knowing—Buhari To Borno Leaders

President Buhari who paid a condolence visit to Borno State on Wednesday February 12, over the Boko Haram attack which claimed 30 lives in Auno community of Konduga Local Government Area of the state, appealed to local leaders in Borno to support the government in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking during the condolence visit, the Nigerian leader stated that Boko Haram cannot carry out attacks in the state without local leaders knowing. He averred that the local leadership is in charge of security in their own respective areas.

Buhari added;

“Boko Haram or whatever they are cannot come to Maiduguri or its environs without the local leadership knowing, the local leadership is in charge of security in their own respective areas.”

The President expressed surprise on how Boko Haram has been able to survive the warfare carried out by the Nigerian army till now. Buhari also disclosed that he is working on improving the security condition in the country.

He said; “With my understanding of our culture, I wonder how Boko Haram survives up to this end.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I campaigned in 2015 and last year on three fundamental issues which include security as you cannot preside over an institution or a country if it is not secured.

“We are working for you in this country; as Commander-in-Chief, I am dealing with the security institutions and I believe there is an improvement in security.

“I urge the people of the state to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies; let us deny Boko Haram access to our loyal citizens and encourage displaced people to go back to their land.”