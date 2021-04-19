BOKO HARAM | FG Set to Recruit More Soldiers

The Federal Government is set to commence recruitment of soldiers and officers.

Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, disclosed this while addressing troops at the headquarters of the Theatre Command in Maiduguri.

The Minister was in the Theatre with the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

He commended the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole combating insurgents in the north-eastern part of the country, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari appreciates their performance.

“Let me begin by thanking you all with the work you have been doing.

“The job you have been doing is highly appreciated by our Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari and he said we should come here and talk to you to continue with the effort,” Magashi said.

“You are doing your best and we recognise that. “You have already been baptised, all you need to do is to find the enemy and bring him to his knees.

“We have the resources, the equipment to improve your standard and training to be able to do this good job.

“We will continue to improve on your welfare and allowances and all what is due to you.

“Very soon we will embark on recruitment of other soldiers and officers so that we can improve the manpower of our armed forces.

“Your commanders will brief you on further details of what we discussed with them,” Magashi said. The minister and his team also visited injured soldiers at 7 Division hospital.