Boko Haram: FG Speaks On Six Nigerian Convicted In UAE

Following the conviction of six Nigerians in the United Arab Emirate for funding Boko Haram terrorism in the North East, The Federal Government said that they still have the option of appeal at the United Arab Emirates Supreme Court.

The six Nigerians bagged various jail terms having been found guilty of wiring the sum of $782,000 to the Boko Haram insurgents, who have been terrorizing the North Eastern part of the country.

Daily Trust had reported that two of the convicts, Surajo Muhammad and Saleh Adamu are to spend the rest part of their lives in the UAE prison while the others; Ibrahim Alhassan, AbdurRahman Musa, Bashir Yusuf and Muhammad Isa will each spend 10 years.

However, The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed that the convicts still have an opportunity to approach the UAE Supreme Court “if they so desired” for possible review of the judgement.

She said that although they lost their appeal, they could further file a fresh appeal to the UAE Supreme Court if they wished.

In a tweet via her verified Twitter handle on Monday @abikedabiri, she wrote, “6 Nigs convicted in the UAE for wiring $782,000 to Boko Haram. Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu got life imprisonment.while Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, AbdurRahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf and Muhammad Ibrahim Isa, got 10 years. They lost their appeal.

“They can approach the Supreme Court if they so desire, as we continue to appeal to Nigerians all over the world to desist from crime and criminality”

She also said that the case had been in court since 2015.

Meanwhile, the spokesman Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, said the government would be exploring various options including diplomatic avenues to help the defendants.

Nevertheless, it was learnt that the relations of the convicts claimed that entire Boko Haram sponsorship allegation were a mere set up.

