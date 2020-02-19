Boko Haram hits Chibok, sets ‘many houses’ ablaze

Korongilum, a community in Chibok local government area of Borno state was attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

A resident told an online news medium that the insurgents came into the community around 6pm on Tuesday, shooting sporadically and setting many houses on fire.

“People were just returning to their houses from the farm when the insurgents came in,” the resident said.

“They came in through Forfor, and our people are running for safety as we speak.”

A military source said troops from the Nigerian Army’s 28 task force brigade and 117 battalion, both headquartered in Chibok, were deployed to Korongilum.

“In fact, the brigade and the battalion commanders are led soldiers to the attack,” the source said.

Sagir Musa, army’s spokesman, could not be reached for comment on the attack as his telephone line was out of reach.

Two students of the same parents were killed in January when the insurgents attacked Payasatan Bilaburdar village Gatamarwa ward in Chibok.

About 30 people were killed in February when the insurgents attacked passengers in Auno, a town 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari who visited the state following the attacks had said Boko Haram cannot survive without local support.