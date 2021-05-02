Boko Haram Invades Military Base In Yet Another Attack In Borno

Suspected Boko Haram members on Sunday morning invaded Ajiri village, Mafa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno state.

During the attack, the insurgents gained access into the military base and dislodged troops.

This attack comes barely 12 hours when some group of insurgents on Saturday attacked Rann, the Headquarter of Kala Balge LGA and Limankara village of Gwoza LGA of the state.

Ajiri is located along Maiduguri- Mafa- Dikwa road with thousands of its people, mostly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) recently relocated back to the community pick up their pieces.

Vanguard quoted a senior security Source to have confirmed the infiltration of insurgents into the Ajiri military base, Rann and Limankara communities.

The source said details of the attacks are still sketchy at press time.