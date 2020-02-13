Boko Haram is back… military needs to change strategy, Zulum tells Buhari

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, says the military needs to change its strategy in the fight against Boko Haram.

Zulum said this on Wednesday while speaking at a meeting with Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari at the palace of Abubakar Elkanemi, shehu of Borno.

Buhari was in Borno on a condolence visit to the state over the killing of 30 persons in Auno on Sunday.

The governor, who acknowledged the success recorded by the military, said they need to take the war to the insurgents in their hideouts.

He said though about 20 local government areas in the state were retaken from the insurgents under the leadership of Buhari, the insurgency “has unfortunately returned”.

“Your Excellency sir, between the period of March 2019 to date we have started witnessing horrific and spontaneous attacks by the insurgents which has resulted into the lost of lives and properties of our people. We are calling upon the Nigerian military to change strategies and we can borrow a leaf from the success our military was able to hugely record in the years 2016 and 2017 with a view to ending the insurgency. We need to keep taking the war to enclaves of the insurgents in the fringes of the Lake Chad, in Sambisa forest and some notable areas,” Zulum said.

“Let me appreciate Mr President for associating with us at this our very trying moment. I am so surprised that we have forgotten the past.

“Close to about 20 Local Government areas were resettled under Buhari. In fact, in the year 2016/2017 we celebrated the demise of the Boko Haram insurgency that has unfortunately returned.”

Buhari, on his part, said he is surprised by how the insurgents have survived to date.

The president also said Boko Haram operations would not have been possible without the collaboration of the local leadership.

According to him, Boko Haram “cannot come up to Maiduguri or environs without the local leadership knowing because traditionally the local leadership is in charge of security in their own respective areas”.

A few hours after the president left the state, the insurgents attacked Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri, the state capital.