Boko Haram Kills 69 People And Razes A Village In Borno State

Islamist Militant group Boko Haram killed at least 69 people and attacked a village in Borno State on Tuesday Afternoon.

The village attacked is Faduma Koloram in the Gubio Local Government Area in Borno State.

Eye witnesses says the militants arrived in motorcycles and vehicles shooting AK-47 rifles, burnt a village and stole camel and cattle livestock numbering around 1,200.

This was confirmed by a soldier and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The eye witnesses believe the village was attacked because Boko Haram suspected the villagers were sharing information about their activities.

The CJTF fighter told Reuters that it was an unfortunate event to witness and that they were caught off guard and killed many villagers.