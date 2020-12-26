Boko Haram kills 7 In Borno State

By Onwuka Gerald

Boko Haram operatives on Friday, killed at least seven people during assault on a village in Nigeria’s restive northeast.

Before now, security agencies had in recent days cautioned against increased risk of attack during the Christian holiday.

A militia leader, Abwaku Kabu revealed that gunmen in trucks and motorcycles invaded Pemi, a Christian village in Borno state, shooting sporadically and setting buildings on fire.

Following the sect’s increased attacks in various parts of Nigeria, communities have resorted for self-defence to armed vigilantes or militias, who corroborate with the army.

According to Kabu, “The insurgents killed seven people, burnt 10 homes and looted food supplies meant to be distributed to residents in celebration of Christmas”.

The village attacked is close to Chibok, an area where Boko Haram abducted more than 200 schoolgirls six years ago.