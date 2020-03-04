Boko Haram members attack Damboa community, reportedly kill four policemen

Boko Haram members and men of the Nigerian Army engaged in a fierce gunbattle in Damboa, headquarters of a local government area in Borno state today.

According to reports, the sect members stormed the village around 6:30 am Wednesday morning, March 4th, shooting sporadically into the air.

“They came in plenty of hilux trucks. We saw about 20 before we started running towards the bush. They came in two batches. One came in through the north Sambisa and the other from Alagaruno. Soldiers from the 25 task force came in about 30 minutes and right now, over an hour, they are still exchanging gunshots with the insurgents.” a resident said

A military source said the suspected Boko Haram member arrived in trucks fitted with machine guns..

“We lost four mobile policemen and two civilian militia fighting alongside soldiers during the fight with the terrorists,” said a military officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP

The Nigerian Army is yet confirm this development.

