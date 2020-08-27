Boko Haram Murdered 75 Elders In My Hometown — Senator Ndume

The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, on Wednesday, narrated the ordeal his hometown has suffered in the hands of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.

Ndume, while disclosing this at a meeting organised by the Senate Committee on Special Duties and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in Maiduguri, said he can’t go to his hometown because it is not safe.

In his words, “If the senate committee would take time during their stay to go round some of the camps and even the nearby Konduga Local Government Area, we would all better appreciate what the people are facing. Even as a serving senator, I still cannot go to Gwoza my hometown because it is not safe.

“Our security operatives are trying their best, and we have to give it to them. But the situation is overwhelming. People are dying every day, either from attacks or as a result of hunger. We have lost many lives here.

“There was a time in my hometown, Gwoza, that about 75 elders, most of whom I know personally, were dragged by Boko Haram to the town’s abattoir and slaughtered like animals. Only two persons survived because their bodies were covered with other people’s’ blood and the assailants thought they were dead.

“In the same Gwoza, Boko Haram had in a single day lined up young men and summarily shot them dead. These were just some standout cases.”