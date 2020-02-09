Boko Haram: Six abducted along Magumeri-Gubio road in Borno

Report emanating from Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Sunday, has it that six people have been abducted along Magumeri – Gubio road by suspected Boko Haram insurgents operating in the area.

Residents of Madamari village said, the incident happened around 1:00pm.

According to them, the suspected terrorists mounted vehicle road block at the village, which is about 23 km from Magumeri, where they stopped vehicles and demanded for self identification of passengers.

“They asked some of the passengers to come down from the vehicles and entered another truck waiting which drove into the forest, while other passengers were asked to enter their vehicles and leave,” one of the travellers, who identified m himself as Mohammed Ahmadu said.