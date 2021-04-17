Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Military Base

Boko Haram terrorists have attacked the Kumuya military base in Yobe State, destroying heavy equipment during the incident.

The terrorists struck on Saturday when some special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade, deployed at Buni Gari had gone out on clearing patrol in the axis.

The terrorists, aided by local informants and sympathisers, stormed Kumuya community, attacking the villagers and the military base.

During the attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying military equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers.

It was also gathered that the troops on ground came out and engaged the insurgents, eventually overpowering them.

Though it was learnt that a section of the military base at Kumuya was razed down during the attack.