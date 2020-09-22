Boko Haram Terrorists kill Nigerian Army Commander In An Ambush

Boko Haram Terrorists, yesterday in Borno state killed a Nigerian Army Commander in an ambush.

Col DC Bako was the Commander of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole.

He spearheaded the team combating terrorists in the North-East, and host his life after terrorists ambushed him.

Ado Isa, Spokesman for Operation Lafiya Dole, who confirmed the incident, revealed that the colonel died in a military hospital in Maimalari Cantonment where he was receiving treatment after the ambush.

In his words: “Operation LAFIYA DOLE wishes to intimate the general public of the demise of one of our gallant and finest war heroes Col DC Bako.

“It could be recalled that the professional, gallant senior officer who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10:00am on Sunday, 20 September, 2020.

“Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.”