Boko Haram: Why We Killed Rice Farmers In Borno — Shekau

By Seun Adeuyi

Abubakar Shekau, a factional leader of the Boko Haram, has confirmed that his group was responsible for the killing of rice farmers at Zabarmari village, in the Jere Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Recall that the insurgents reportedly killed at least 43 farm workers and injured six in rice field in Borno last Saturday. The assailants were said to have tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats.

Shekau, in a three-minute video released on Tuesday also threatened to deal with those giving information on his group to the military.

According to him, his group “killed 78 farmers” because they arrested and handed one of his brothers to the Nigerian Army.

Shekau warned that those giving out intelligence on the group’s activities to the military would “face the same fate if they did not desist from doing so.”

“The third message is on those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us. You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you.” he threatened.