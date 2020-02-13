Boko Haram: Zulum receives supports from govs over call for military action

The governors of the 36 states have expressed their support for Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in calling for greater responsibility from the security agencies.

Criminals suspected to be Boko Haram members on Sunday killed no fewer than 30 people, majorly late travellers in a Borno village.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement on Wednesday said the attack showed the people were not enjoying the full protection from the people they put in power.

The statement said, “However, your efforts, Mr Governor, in calling for greater responsibility on the part of the security operatives in your state is both commendable and courageous, and indeed has the support of all your other colleagues.”