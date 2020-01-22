0 comments

BokoHaram didn’t kill 17 soldiers – Army

by on January 22, 2020
 

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that 17 soldiers were killed and  others abducted by insurgents in  the North-East.

Describing the reports as “fake”, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu,  in a statement on Tuesday cautioned against unverified claims and reports which he said were capable of undermining the counterinsurgency war.

He said, “Contrary to  the rumours  making the rounds, the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road as well as  the Bama-Gwoza Road are some of the safest roads with over 5,000 vehicles plying them daily.

“To this end, the Nigerian Army wishes to unequivocally state that the claims contained in the disjointed reports under reference and indeed any recent claims of heavy casualties on Nigerian Army troops are nothing but fake, malicious and frivolous news reports. We, therefore, request the general public to disregard them in their entirety.”

READ  TENSION! Boko Haram may deploy chemical weapon in future ~ FG

The army told  North-East residents  to go about their legitimate business without any fear, stressing that “the worst days of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province are completely over.”

The statement added, “Our gallant troops have successfully reduced them to mere common criminals who are now fighting themselves for a hiding space as our troops continue to step up their onslaught against the  remnants of the criminal insurgent groups.”

The military chief said they  would not be deterred by “sponsored false reports and insurgents’ propaganda being spread ostensibly by some unpatriotic elements through fabricated media publications.”

Nation, News

BokoharamSoldiers

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 